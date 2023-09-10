When Brenda and Gary Nesbitt first visited Buena Vista, they fell in love immediately with not only the bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities that surround this valley but also the warmth of the people that inhabit it.
However, when the Nesbitts decided to retire and relocate here from the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2010, they found those same qualities made it difficult to commit to the whole ‘retirement’ thing.
“I retired on May 30th and we were here on June the 9th,” Gary said. “We're actually not very smart people ... We came up here and started camping at the KOA, got to know the owners. We retired, we were up here maybe two or three days and the owners of the campground said 'Hey, We're short some workers, could you come help for a couple of days.’”
“That couple of days turned into three years,” Nesbitt said. “We're suckers for helping out.”
Fast forward to July 4, 2022. The Nesbitts were walking around McPhelemy Park, where arts and craft stalls lined the grassy open space by the pond, including one manned by volunteers from Choose Life Toys, a local nonprofit that builds simple toys made from donated scrap lumber and distributes them at no cost.
In between handing out jeeps, airplanes, dinosaurs and dogs to a steady swarm of children of all ages, Choose Life founder Mary Lee Bensman was on the hunt for new volunteers to help replenish the rapidly depleting stock, and ‘suckers for helping out’ made for prime targets.
Brenda Nesbitt initially suggested that her husband sign up. “I kept saying 'This will be great for you because this will give me a whole morning to myself.' It didn't work out that way."
“Now she's into it as much or more than I am,” Gary said.
Brenda’s Bible study group works with Samaritan’s Purse to provide shoeboxes with toys, hygiene products and school supplies to needy children, and for the two previous years had received wooden toys from Bensman for the project. “I thought 'Well this will be great.’ Because I've seen the other end of it, where we get the toys and package them up and send them off to kids and all that. So I thought, 'Well, I could at least help. If she's going to give us toys, I could help make them.’"
"That's how the story meshes: (Mary Lee) gave to her group, so we're trying to give back,” Gary said.
Neither of the Nesbitts consider themselves carpenters. Gary was a firefighter, Brenda a kindergarten teacher. But, they said, Bensman’s infectious enthusiasm and high-quality standards made her small backyard woodshop a great place to learn the craft. They try to get in about two or three hours of shop time once a week.
The Nesbitts also brought along friends of their own from church and Bible study groups.
"We talked some friends of ours into coming in,” Nesbitt said. “I invited some of the gals from the bible study and they come down, maybe not every week, but every other week. When they can … It's like Mary Lee says, 'we like using power tools.'”
That work involves tracing out any of a growing menagerie of stenciled shapes of animals and vehicles onto scrap two-by construction lumber donated by local yards. Then, volunteers use a bandsaw to cut rough shapes, drill holes for wheel axles, send the rough cuts through a schedule of increasingly fine-grit sandpaper to remove any sharp edges and make the toy smooth to the touch, then attach the wheels and, finally, apply a coat of food-safe mineral oil to coax often surprising, occasionally exotic-looking grain patterns out of the scrap wood.
The appeal of the work for those volunteers who have been involved in projects like Samaritan’s Purse or Operation Christmas Child is that they “see the end game. We package up those boxes, but then we've also been up to the Denver distribution center where they'll be packaging and shipping them off to other countries, and you see videos of these kids opening up their boxes and getting toys. You know when you're doing this that somebody is going to enjoy that toy."
"She's not afraid to tell you how to do it either: 'You can cut this a little bit better next time' Gary said of Bensman. “I don't mind the critique, because when these things are finished, they are quality toys."
“One of the most fun things is we'll be in here with four or five others from the church group or the Bible study group and it'll be all noisy and Mary Lee will stop and say 'Listen to that! That's the sound of toys being made!'” Brenda said. “Her enthusiasm, it spreads to the volunteers."
Even though the Nesbitts had called the Arkansas Valley home for a decade before Bensman started Choose Life Toys, Gary said this is why he and Brenda moved here.
“Local people want to donate to something local,” he said. “This is a fantastic thing to donate to and support.”
“I just think it's kind of neat that you've got other people that want to help out. A lot of this equipment was donated. If something breaks, people volunteer to work on it,” Brenda said. “It just speaks to the community. People want to be involved and do things to help.”
Note: Max Smith is also a volunteer with Choose Life Toys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.