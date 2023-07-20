This Buena Vista Heritage photo shows the town of St. Elmo, quite deserted, but it is easy to pick out the buildings that are still standing.
In the far background is the white school house, and down and to the right of the school is the home of Pat Hurley. He owned a saloon on Main Street which still stands. The two cabins side by side are still standing. Further west on this street are two houses that are still standing.
On Main Street, the old American House Hotel can be seen on the far right. It was eventually torn down except for the parlor on the bottom left. The parlor is now a museum. The two frame buildings side by side are still standing. The big Home Comfort Hotel is the most historic building in St. Elmo. At this time, the house to the left had been incorporated into the hotel. The steeple of the city hall can be seen in the foreground.
St. Elmo was first called Forest City but the U.S. Post Office wanted a different name. A book being read by Richard Evans had a hero in it named St. Elmo Murray. The committee of Charles Seitz, Dr. Simmons and Evans picked the name St. Elmo in 1880.
As the mines in the area were developed, the town of St. Elmo reached a peak population of 1,500 people in 1881-84. There were more hotels built and log cabins in the woods, and some miners put up tents to live in.
The population had dropped to only 100 people by 1950. Now a number of full-time private homes and many summer visitors populate it.
