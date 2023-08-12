Early European settlers especially from Spain brought burros to the southwest and Mexico as early as 1700. Many of these were turned loose and had to survive on their own. Prospectors and miners coming west looking for gold and silver in the 1850s, quickly adopted them and put them to work. Some men coming from the East and Mid-West did bring their own burros and mules. The burros were sure-footed and able to go up steep mountain trails.
These photos show burros hauling bedrolls, pots and pans, food (dried beans and coffee), an extra pair of boots, and of course mining supplies. Picks, shovels, bellows, and stakes to mark their claim were piled on them. Many times the load was as big as the burro. After carrying all this up to the mine, they then were loaded with the bags of ore to haul out.
In 1912, the boarding house at Romley used by the Mary Murphy miners was the scene of tragedy. A meal of boiled beef, beefsteak, home canned beans and spinach, orange fritters with condensed milk and mince pie was served. The leftovers, which were dumped behind the boarding house and eaten by the burros, killed some of the burros. Five miners died from botulism. The state was not called to investigate until the burros died. The culprit was pronounced the canned spinach or beans. The burros were insured and the Mary Murphy Mine was paid for their loss but most of the miner’s families received no compensation because the most of the miners were not insured.
Another story about burros in St. Elmo from “Timberline Tailings” by Muriel Sibill Wolle tells of Tony Stark taking hay out to feed his burros and an armful of paper to burn and the burros quit on the hay and started eating the paper. As the mines played out and the miners left, many burros were turned loose and lived on in the mountains. Some were adopted by ranchers and some became children’s pets. The burros were gentle and patient with the children but also stubborn and did not always go where or when the children wanted then to go.
Children in St. Elmo often rode on the burros around town, as can be seen by one of the photos from the Merrifield collection. Burros were trained to pull a wagon. They were strong and could pull a fully loaded ore wagon.
