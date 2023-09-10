Placer mining in the area began around 1864 about 5 miles west of Buena Vista at the confluence of South and Middle Cottonwood Creek, below what was and still is known as Harvard City. The area was called the Westphalian District and had about 30 mines discovered in it. They found lead, iron, copper, silver and zinc, but very little gold. In 1865 Andrew Bard filed the Summit Claim. Claims were filed in 1873 on the Pacific, Atlantic+ and Startle, as well as the Mound+ and Josephine mines on Jones Mountain.
On Sheep Mountain there were claims filed by 1866, some of them were named Monmouth, Martha Bonney, Lottie and the better-known Ibex Mine in 1878. George Nachtrieb died near the Geneva Mine+ in 1878 from consumption after discovering this mine.
An 1883 mining directory book reported that there were 19 mines, producing ore in the Cottonwood District by 1883. One of these mines was the Old Cashier, which was worked by Wolf and Jenkins and made silver. In this same area were the Danube, Columbia, Little Missouri and the Independence. The Mount Carmel mine in Porphyry Gulch, a patented mine, is privately owned today.
In 1880, the Herrick Mining Company was established by men from Harrisburg PA. They had a manager from Buena Vista, Henry Acker. The mines were the Herrick+ and the Kerr+. They assayed at 40% lead and 25 oz of silver. However, they did not produce enough to keep them active. Five BV men had a claim in South Cottonwood and on Yale Mountain. The pay vein was 8% copper 22% lead and 60 oz. of silver per ton in their mines.
On Jones Mountain was the Wide-Awake mine owned by 3 BV men and Mrs. Charles Nachtrieb, in 1882. It had a crevice twenty feet wide and a pay streak which sorted out as 100 oz of silver.
Placer mines could be as big as 20 acres. Because gold is heavier it was found in the creek bottom. Even dry creek beds were mined hoping some gold was still in them.
South Cottonwood by 1892 had four producing mines. One of the busiest was owned by Asa Fox. He started mining in the area in 1879. His best mine was the Cora Belle+, named for the wife of a friend and then his baby daughter. His mining area was above Cottonwood Lake about one mile. Another mine he patented was the St. Geneva. He built up beaver ponds and made small lakes, known as Fox Lakes on Cottonwood Creek. He built a flume and brought spring water down Fox Mountain to his property. Cottonwood Creek water he used to run a sawmill and an ore crusher and concentrator. Asa Fox was joined by his five brothers in the Fox Lake area. The Fox brothers filed at least 25 claims, one of them being the Little Anna. The mill site and the mines high on Fox Mountain were patented in 1904 and are still private property. At one time there were 8 cabins on the property for family members. Only two brothers remained in the area and were buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Asa and his daughter Cora Belle. These are John and Charles. Asa, tall and with a long beard worked his mines until his death at 80 in 1925 at his cabin at Fox Lake.
Joseph Determan came to the Cottonwood area in about 1894 and lived with Charles and Anna Fox in 1900. He brought his wife from Ohio and built a cabin at the Fox Mill site. A sister of one of the Determans, Vera, came to visit and met and married Asa Fox in 1894.
Other miners who worked the South Cottonwood area were the Closs brothers Arthur and Charles who had 3 mines, the Lucy+, Eleanor and Porcupine+ mine on Eureka Mountain near Hope Gulch. Many miners worked a mine in the area that did not produce and were not patented. Carmel Mountain in South Cottonwood had mines on it including the Nugget Nell and Mamie.
In Middle Cottonwood, the Gladstone+ mine was developed with a cross-cut tunnel to 1600 feet and the vein was 600 feet deep. The mine was developed by E.C. Herd from Pueblo, James Byrns and E.L Baker from Alpine in 1880. It was patented in 1882. The vein of ore was 8 to 18 inches of galena and sulphurets, which ran lead and silver. This produced two tons of ore daily with 30% lead and 80n to 125 oz of silver. The Gladstone is still owned by a descendant of one of the early discoverers of it.
The Grand Union Mining Company of Philadelphia in 1880 had the lodes Monroe, Adams, Jefferson, Madison and Curtin. They had quartz and galena and shafts from 70 to 125 feet. They were very low producers even though they had tunnels and shafts 70 to 100 feet deep. The Lottie and Martha Benny mines after 1883, produced ore that milled forty ounces of silver and lead per ton. It was considered a big shipper. Three BV men had a company called Gospel and Montank in Middle Cottonwood which produced 50 to 500 oz of silver from a 125-foot tunnel.
North Cottonwood mines were not as numerous as South Cottonwood. The Easter, located in 1882, had a short shaft of 15 feet and a short life. The Hidden Treasure Mining and Millin Co. Inc. 1882 by A. S. Austin from Wichita KS. was managed by A.H. Waite from BV. There were two mines, the Hidden Treasure and the Comstock, which assayed 2 oz of gold and 100 oz of silver. It was 12 miles from Buena Vista. The Steel Galena owned by BV men was an open-cut mine with a 3-foot crevice with quartz and galena, with brittles and native silver and gray copper assaying at 800 oz per ton. Other mines with short lives were the Queen Elizabeth, the Eclipse, the Homestake, the Hiawatha and the Silver Creek.
Many miners sold their mines for a profit as soon as possible, if investors could be convinced that it was profitable. They were sometimes convinced because the miner “salted” the
mine. A few samples of ore were scattered around the mine for the investors to “find.” From
1873 until 1900, almost 400 claims were filed in the area. The assay reports were not always accurate and were exaggerated to impress investors.
These mines are just some of the ones I have found information on, and there are many more, some discovered later. The information on the Fox brothers and their mine is from the book South Cottonwood Chronicles by Lucy Mathews. This book was available at the B.V.museum.
A mine claim had to be marked with the name of the mine, the owners and the date. The corners had to be marked with a tree blaze, a pile of rocks or stakes and a location certificate filed by the first three months of discovery. These rules came from the Mining Law of 1872.
A mining claim which proved productive could be patented by the miner. The miner had to file an application with the surveyor’s notes and the plat and pay a fee of $5 per acre. He published notice of his intent to mine and had to make $500 worth of improvements on the mine.
Note: Mines marked with a + are patented mines.
