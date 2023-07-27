The Noteables are recruiting female singers for their Christmas concert series, The Winter Gift, Dec. 8-10. No auditions required. The chorus meets every Thursday night starting Aug. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, corner of 4th and D Streets, Salida.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the chorus will perform a wide variety of seasonal music, including unusual arrangements of familiar Christmas carols, winter ballads, humorous selections and songs of peace, friendship and love.
The Noteables will welcome in the winter season with a lively rendition of “Angels We Have Heard On High.”
Other selections include a jazzy interpretation of “We Three Kings,” and a Celtic version of the French carol “He is Born.” The haunting, “Winter Wolf,” tells the story of a solitary wolf who dreams of spring as the winter snows arrive.
Accompanied by our band, you will get your feet tapping to Ella Fitzgerald’s “Hotta Chocolotta” and Deck the “Halls Rag.”
“Winter Gift” reminds us that winter is a “time for silence, for dreams, for peace and comforts warm, for hope to win and joy to live again. A winter gift... will you take it in?”
The concert will feature guest instrumentalists Oso Blanco, drums; Kate Chiras, electric bass; Brenda Covert, flute; and Clara Streeter, trumpet.
For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719-539-2428. Visit salidasings.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.