When the Decker Fire burned in 2019, local residents had more than a week to evacuate their homes safely. That’s not always the case, as is evident in recent national media coverage of the Hawaii wildfires.
In Colorado, during the Marshall Fire in 2021, 100 mile-an-hour winds pushed the fire into Boulder-area communities, destroying a thousand homes in a matter of hours. Residents ran for their lives and two people died.
Fire Chief Robert Bertram encourages residents to be prepared for Chaffee County’s next wildfire.
“There has been a drastic increase of catastrophic wildland fires over the past 20 years,” Bertram said. “Aside from the Decker Fire, Chaffee County has not seen a major wildfire in over a hundred years. It is not a question of if, it is a question of when. We need to be prepared for that day.”
The fire department promotes six simple steps that families can take now, to be prepared to leave quickly during an emergency evacuation.
The first step is to sign up for Everbridge, the county’s emergency alert system.
Additional steps prompt residents to consider family members or neighbors that might need extra time and help; to make a plan for children who could be in school or daycare; and to pack ahead what you must take with you during an evacuation.
“Doing the 6 STEPS will ensure that your family is prepared to leave quickly and with minimal panic during a wildfire emergency,” Bertram said.
Get started doing the 6 STEPS at www.ChaffeeFirePrep.com
