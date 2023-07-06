Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is honored to be the recipient of the Chaffee County Women Who Care quarterly charitable donation of $15,094. Thanks to the generosity of Women Who Care, Habitat for Humanity will be able to rehab a home we have repurchased from a Habitat homeowner who is moving out of state. The remaining funds will be put towards our next new home build,” said Jill Nall, executive director of Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity.
Our focus is not just the construction of a home but the empowerment of residents in our community. Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter by providing a hand-up, not a hand-out.
Since 2002, CCHFH has contributed 32 new homes, rehabs and other housing projects to the community, serving 90 individuals including 37 adults and 53 children.
