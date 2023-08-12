Grace Church of Buena Vista welcomed the Rev. Sherry Ferriman, the new United Methodist Pastor at a service and potluck dinner on Sunday, August 4, 2023. Rev. Ferriman comes to Grace from Colorado Springs and has served the Mountain Sky Conference for several years. She returned to Colorado in July 2005 when she was stationed in Colorado Springs with the United States Navy. Sherry grew up in Northern California and moved to the Denver area when she was a freshman in High School. She graduated from high school and joined the United States Navy. She served almost 23 years in the Navy before retiring in Colorado Springs.
Sherry received her Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) before being called into ministry. She answered her call to ministry and attended Iliff School of Theology where she received her Master of Divinity (MDiv) degree. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Ministry (DMin) degree at Iliff School of Theology. She has served churches on the Colorado Eastern Plains, Fountain and at the district level along the front range prior to being appointed to Buena Vista.
Sherry and Jeff have been married for 30 years and have three adult children, Elizabeth, Tiffany and Zachary. Don’t be surprised to meet their dogs, Zeke (Lab-Pitty mix), Bruce and Harley (Basset Hounds) when Sherry is in town. She enjoy time with the family, watching their dogs run and play, learning about ancient history, escaping by binge watching mindless shows, and always reading to learn more.
