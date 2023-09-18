Grace Church is excited to announce the appointment of Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks as their Lead Pastor. She started as Co-Pastor last fall and has now accepted the position as Lead Pastor.
Shain-Hendricks is an Episcopal priest living in Salida, Colorado with her husband of 43 years. She is a mother to three and grandmother to five. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Philosophy from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a Master of Divinity from Iliff School
of Theology, graduating with distinction and with a certificate in Anglican Studies and a double focus on preaching and pastoral care. Shain-Hendricks has served a variety of congregations in the Diocese of Colorado and also as Regional Missioner in both the Sangre de Cristo and Northwest Regions, and as a Congregational Consultant, a Clergy Coach and mentor, has walked with many in Spiritual Direction relationships, and as an Intake Officer for the Episcopal Church in Colorado.
Shain-Hendricks loves to cook and bake and share food with others. When not playing with her grandchildren or entertaining guests, Christy also knits, paints, practices water yoga, tai chi, walks and reads, reads and reads some more!
Grace Church is a blended Church with a foundation of Episcopal and Methodist Traditions. They have both an Episcopal Priest (Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks) and a Methodist Pastor (Rev. Sherry Ferriman). They alternate between these two denominations in their Sunday services; 1st and 3rd Sundays are Episcopalian services, and 2nd and 4th Sundays are Methodist services. The Fifth Sunday is Non-Denominational; Leslie Quilico preaches on those Sundays.
Services start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Food & Fellowship in our Parish Hall, and we welcome everyone! Fnd more information about Grace Church online at gracechurchbvco.org, or call the office at 719-395-8868.
