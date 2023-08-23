This photo from Buena Vista Heritage shows the Chaffee County Courthouse, which became Buena Vista Schools in 1934. The election of 1928 gave the county seat to Salida. The group pictured is either a women's choir group or members of the annual staff. The entire school was in the Courthouse until four small elementary classrooms were built east of the Courthouse in 1954. The High School was upstairs, with 60 students in 1957. In 1958, the Colorado State Department of Education divided the county into two districts and moved to bring all the rural schools into one or the other district. The Northern rural schools that joined Buena Vista were Granite, Pine Creek, Nathrop, Gas Creek and Centerville. The school in St. Elmo had been closed before this time. The present administration building offered extra classrooms, and the School Board room was the Lunchroom.
From courthouse to schoolhouse
- Suzy Kelly Times correspondent
