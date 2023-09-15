The Daniels Fund is seeking applications from high school seniors for its 2024 Daniels Scholarship.
Daniels Scholars will have the full cost of attendance at one of its partner schools in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah covered by the fund. Students who choose to attend a school outside of the Fund’s four-state region are eligible to receive up to $100,000 for education expenses.Scholars attending schools within the four-state region outside of the partnership agreement can receive $30,000 over four years for educational expenses.
The Daniels Fund expects to award approximately 200 scholarships to the graduating class of 2024 in March. All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities, and career development.
Applications for the program must be completed and submitted by 4:00 p.m. on October 14 to be eligible. Visit DanielsFund.org/Scholarships for eligibility requirements and additional information
