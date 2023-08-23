Chaffee Rec Adopters will clean up dispersed campsites along County Road 390 in the Clear Creek drainage on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event will focus on dispersed campsites from the west side of the reservoir to Winfield. Volunteers will downsize and clean out campfire rings, pick up trash and record their work in the Chaffee Rec Collector mobile app, which provides data to land managers to support adaptive changes that preserve natural resources.
"Clean campsites and campfire rings contribute to positive visitor experiences and reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Rec Adopters Event Coordinator Joe Greiner.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District will bring a fire mitigation trailer and staff to haul away trash. Rec Adopters have cleaned up 30,000 pounds of campfire ash and trash from public lands since last year.
Send a note of interest to adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to sign up and receive details about where to meet and what to bring for the Sept. 9 event.
Chaffee Rec Adopters helps volunteers take care of the lands they love, addressing fast-paced growth in outdoor visitation in a mission for healthy lands and quality recreation. Visit www.ChaffeeRecAdopters.org for more information.
