A red carpet event awaits audiences at the Salida SteamPlant Theater with the premier of the new locally-produced film “Sadie.”
Sponsored by the High Country Fine Arts Association, “Sadie” is part of the new Summer Film Workshop, a program that seeks to provide an opportunity for students and adults alike to gain experience in filmmaking by creating a short film during the summer.
The plot follows a young girl named Sadie who has been bullied throughout her life and is undergoing hardships during her mother’s illness. After auditioning for the school play, Sadie finds her voice through theater, making connections with both herself and others and finding a healthy way to deal with her hardships.
The film was written and directed by Jeremy Lane, and the music was composed by Jared Lane.
“Like many people, life has thrown me a lot of curve balls,” Jeremy says. “I’ve found it’s important to choose joy through all of them, and I wanted to write a story about someone that does that. I also wanted to get involved in the arts here in the valley so that as my kids get older, there are opportunities for them to do things like this here.”
The cast also includes local talent such as Kristina Tanner, Brandon Chism, Emily Starr, Elena Dunn, Emilia Brooker, Finn Rasmussen, Kaia Rasmussen, Jim Oliver, Chloe Puckett and more.
Playing as mom Cindy, Tanner portrays a mother who loves her family and wants to see them succeed and find joy, even while struggling through a terminal illness. This role presented an acting challenge that Tanner thoroughly enjoyed.
“Being a mom, I understand the deep emotional desire to see your children happy with good relationships within the family and with friends. So when something out of Cindy’s control deeply affects the whole family, she struggles to communicate that she desperately wants to still take care of them and not the other way around.
“As the character Cindy, I want to take care of Sadie: See that she is working hard in school, encourage her to be brave and try new things and be there for her when people or circumstances are bringing her down. Being sick makes that a challenge, and yet Cindy still has the strength to selflessly and lovingly bring the focus away from her illness and back to what's important, her family.”
Tanner feels the story’s relatability makes it an important one to tell – from growing up to dealing with bullies to facing illness and tragedy.
“So what does it look like to keep living with joy?” Tanner says. “And how can we support and love each other through those experiences? I believe this film addresses those questions well in an honorable and respectful way. And, it’s a hopeful story!”
She adds that she had a lot of fun being a part of this filming experience, and she praises Jeremy’s planning, direction and attention to detail for each shot.
“He put in the extra time to get multiple and creative angles,” she says. “It was fascinating to see what goes into filming.”
Jeremy is excited about the final product, feeling it came out much better than he had expected.
“I think even the actors surprised themselves on set with how much they were able to connect with the story and their characters,” he says. “For most of them, it was their first opportunity to be involved in something like this. It’s a great local cast and crew that showed up, mostly from BV. Before we were even done filming, everyone was asking what we’re doing for next year.”
He hopes audiences come away from the story “wanting to find the joy in their own lives.” As for the film as a whole, he hopes to inspire other potential filmmakers in the audience and encourage them to join the experience next year.
“It’s been a great experience for everyone,” he says. “Who knows, maybe down the line we’ll find ourselves doing a full-length feature.”
Though not officially rated, “Sadie” is considered a PG-rated film approximately 30 minutes long.
The show premieres at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. The VIP cast and crew will arrive for the red carpet walk and pictures at 6:30 p.m. when the doors open.
Seating is limited, so be sure to purchase tickets at hcfaa.org/tickets. View the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kUpNHTRP9E
