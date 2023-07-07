Ark-Valley Humane Society is thrilled to announce that we have been selected as a recipient of the Petfinder Foundation 2023 Kia Pet Adoption Grant.
Starting July 1, AVHS is offering an incredible opportunity for animal lovers to bring home a furry companion at a discounted rate. Thanks to the generous $1,500 from Petfinder Foundation, we are able to offer a limited-time discount of 50% off pet adoption fees while supplies last.
This initiative applies to all adoptable pets.
“We are grateful to the Petfinder Foundation and Kia for selecting us as a grant recipient,” said AVHS executive director Amber van Leuken. “This grant will greatly support our efforts to promote pet adoption and provide a second chance to shelter animals. We encourage the community to take advantage of this opportunity to bring home a new furry family member while supporting our mission.”
We encourage all to view our adoptable animals at ark-valley.org, give us a call at 719-395-2737, or stop in at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista. We’re open from 12 – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and given age appropriate vaccinations before going home.
For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
