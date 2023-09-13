It’s hard to believe that school has started again,
Where did the summer go and when?
The early mornings have gotten chilly so soon,
Even the evenings call for a wrap in the shadow of the blue moon.
Rain showers come almost every day,
Giving a semblance that fall is on the way.
The sun shines brightly in the morning,
The afternoon clouds form in the sky giving us a warning.
Oh, fall is quickly approaching with winter not far behind,
Soon we will see green leaves turn into gold as the colors become entwined.
Give all of us a very thankful heart,|To enjoy the change of seasons like a work of art!
Linda Andersen
September, 2023
