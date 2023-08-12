Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, Chaffee County Women Who Care and Mini-Blessings joined forces to provide an indoor workspace for the equine assisted learning and activities offered by Mini-Blessings. Since its inception, Mini-Blessings, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has struggled with keeping programs running through the windy cold winters of central Colorado.
“We have dreamed of building an indoor arena, but the cost was just too prohibitive,” said Executive Director Susan Shampine. By mid-2022, the organization decided that if they could clear most everything out of their existing barn, they could have an indoor workspace. In January 2023, Chaffee County Women Who Care supported Mini-Blessings’ concept by donating $14,500 towards a new storage building; freeing up space in the barn to conduct programs. The original plan was to build a separate building, moving hay and equipment out of the existing barn, leaving an indoor workspace.
“Once we really looked closely at building, the cost of design, the permitting process, and the rising cost of building materials, the donation from Women Who Care and several other generous donors just wasn’t going to be enough,” said Shampine. After several brainstorming sessions, the group decided to enclose the existing lean-to shed on the south side of the barn and add a full length lean-to shed along the north side of the barn, giving the organization the storage space it needed, about 1,000 sq. ft.
Once a plan was in place, it was time to get underway with design and construction. Mini-Blessings contacted Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity to see if they might be able to help with this phase of the project. Habitat was between projects and agreed to help out. Work started in April with the development of the design and plans for the addition. By late May, construction started. Led by Construction Manager Dale Shoemaker, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity a few from Mini-Blessings would meet every Wednesday and Thursday for about 6 hours each day.
“This was a great group of folks dedicated to helping their community,” said Shampine. “Dale would assign tasks according to each volunteer’s skill level.” Work was completed July 27 with the sliding barn doors being installed.
When asked why Shoemaker and Habitat for Humanity were willing to take on the construction project, Shoemaker said, “We’re all non-profit organizations working together to help our community.”
Mini-Blessings was in the process of sorting through the many items required to run an equine operation and carefully organizing them in the newly constructed storage areas when fate intervened. Last week a mountain lion was observed on a trail camera next to Mini-Blessings. After discussions with Colorado District Wildlife Manager Kevin Madler, the decision was made to set up portable pens inside the now open barn area, keeping the miniature horses protected inside at night.
“We live in a mountain community so living with nature is part of our culture. We’re just glad we had the barn available to protect our precious, little horses,” said Crissey Smith, Mini-Blessings co-founder.
Mini-Blessings wishes to thank Habitat for Humanity and volunteers that constructed the barn addition and the members of Women Who Care that funded the project. Volunteerism is crucial to the operation of most non-profits in our county. If you have available time, volunteering can be extremely helpful to the organizations that provide services in Chaffee County and can also be extremely rewarding for the individual volunteer. As Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
