The Chaffee County Community Foundation board of directors appointed Betsy Dittenber as the executive director after a 3-month national search. She will begin in the position on Nov. 16, according to a press release.
Dittenber is a resident of Howard, with more than 15 years as a nonprofit leader. With a Master of Arts in public service and nonprofit management.
She has extensive experience in fundraising, direct service to youth, executive leadership and volunteer management, all of which are critical to the continued success of the Community Foundation which, has raised almost $4 million dollars for the Chaffee community in 3 years.
Dittenber has worked with many national and local nonprofit organizations including the National Hemophilia Foundation, Immunize Nevada, The Animal Foundation, United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs, Teach for America, Family Promise, The Alliance, the Chaffee Childcare Initiative, Roller Derby Leagues, Rotary and more.
She is committed to giving back to the community where she lives, and has a history of deep community involvement, from serving as an AmeriCorps Volunteer with City Year in Boston and through her board service with many organizations. Betsy hopes to draw on her experience working with youth in Guadalajara, Mexico and engaging the Latinx and indigenous community in Nevada to make CCCF’s work inclusive and approachable to all members of our local community
In addition to her professional activities, Dittenber loves a challenge and is inspired by new endeavors.
She helped found the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Southern Nevada, was a founding member of Sin City Roller Girls-Flat Track Roller Derby League, and was the Charter President of the Red Rock Rotary Club. She helped create and taught in the Grants Management Certificate Program at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Dittenber earned a BA in sociology from Colorado College and an MA in public service and nonprofit management from Marquette University. She also holds a certificate in the Impact of Equity from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her family hiking, backpacking and rafting. She is an enthusiastic but mediocre gardener and enjoys messy art projects with her daughter.
CCCF board chair Ed Cooper stated, “Betsy will be a great addition to our community and to CCCF. She will provide excellent leadership for our initiatives to seed new projects like Jane’s Place and lead CCCF’s continuing support to our neighbors and nonprofit organizations through efforts such as our Emergency Response Fund (that provides assistance in crises to families, individuals and local nonprofits), ChaffeeCOMMONS and Volunteers In Action, as well as presenting meaningful nonprofit workshops and trainings.”
Dittenber, in accepting the position stated, “I’m honored to assume the CCCF Executive Director position and to work with the CCCF Board, advisors and the community. As we look forward to the next decade of work for the CCCF, I will start meeting with our citizens and community leaders to continue our progress in building healthy nonprofit organizations and broaden participation in our community’s development. This includes bringing new financial resources to our community and supporting the healthy development of our valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.