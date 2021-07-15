Chaffee County commissioners, sitting as the county 1041 permit authority, voted 2-1 to approve the Blue Triton Brands, formerly Nestlé Waters North America, permit extension for a spring water production process and associated pipeline and loading facility, with conditions, to be further defined.
The process, begun in October 2019, now moves into a new phase with staff directed to draft a resolution incorporating those conditions.
Commissioner Keith Baker voted against approval but was out-voted by commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella.
Baker said he could not “in all good conscience” vote for approval, but would constructively engage in crafting the best agreement possible if the permit extension was approved.
“This is water we’re talking about,” he said, adding water is essential for life and people are totally dependent on it.
“I understand we have water law, but laws can be changed. There is a higher natural law like the need for water,” Baker said.
He cited climate change and persistent drought as concerns, as well as the possibility of trans-mountain diversions being discontinued in the future.
Blue Triton made an offer to $100,000 toward water sustainability plus $10,000 per year there after over the rest of the 10 year permit.
Baker said he appreciated the offer Blue Triton had made but didn’t see that it was in the long-term best interest for the residents of the county “to approve the arrangement with Blue Triton, Coca Cola, Pepsi or anybody else.
“This is water, and it sets a tone, and I think it’s a tone that we have to establish in Chaffee County that we’re going to take care of our people, we’re going to husband our water in the circumstances that we’re given.”
Previously, after two complete reviews of the permit application and 1041 standards, Baker and Granzella expressed concerns about two sections of the 1041 standards and the likelihood of Blue Triton being able to implement or meet those standards.
Baker focused on section 3-303(1)(c) which stated the proposed project would emphasize the most effective use of water.
Granzella said he was initially doubtful of section 3-303(1)(k) which stated the project would not have a significantly adverse effect on any segment of the local economy.
Granzella said he felt that Nestlé, in the past, has done an excellent job with hydrological efforts and environmental efforts at the project site.
“Don’t take that as being happy with plastic bottles – none of us are,” he said.
Granzella said he thought the concerns came in with the county’s limited capacity to being able to track or audit the numbers that it gets from Nestlé.
“I think that has to be part of our additional tasks that we assign,” Granzella said.
He suggested that the money Blue Triton proposed toward water sustainablility should go to Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District.
Felt was of the opinion that the proposed funds go to some other entity under the control of the county commissioner so they can have a say in how it is distributed.
Felt said the 1041 permit had been “quite the process” and he appreciated the work former county commissioners Dennis Giese, Frank Holman and Tim Glenn put into the original permit.
“I think it is really incumbent on us and frankly to honor the efforts of those who are opposed to renewing this permit that we do everything we can to make sure that we have a really good legal agreement,” he said.
Felt acknowledged that the decision to approve the permit would not be universally popular. However, he said input from the opposition helped inform the commissioners as they move forward with permit conditions.
“I don’t want to end today without thanking the people who spoke in opposition to this and who organized themselves and presented some really very thoughtful presentation and ideas and concerns. Those did not fall on deaf ears,” he said.
Felt said he knew people would be upset and angry at the outcome of the vote.
“But I do want you to know that your comments are being incorporated into our deliberations and our concerns on how to make this the best possible permit and deal for Chaffee County,” Felt said.
Granzella also mentioned being influenced by those opposed to the permit.
County attorneys will now draft a resolution for the commissioners’ review at their July 20 regular board meeting.
