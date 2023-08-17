During their Aug. 15 meeting, the Chaffee County Commissioners set ballot language for the Northern Chaffee County Library District ballot issue.
This fall, the library will officially go on the ballot to ask for an increase to to their mill rate.
“We've been at 2.5 since 1995, and we are at a space crunch. We’re a well-loved library here in the northern part of the county, and our existing building that was built 17 years ago has the infrastructure to host a second floor,” said Buena Vista Public Library director Cecelia LaFrance. “It was quite visionary of the the administration at that time, and we're ready to build. Unfortunately, we can't do that without an increase in our operating revenues. So, we're looking to go to the voters to let them decide and build our second floor as well as increase all of our services.”
County Attorney Daniel Tom explained that, in library law, the District’s board of trustees has the right to propose and approve the mill levy, but the commissioners need to send the item to the clerk to hold an election on it. Only residents in that northern library district would vote on the mill change, amounting to a tax rate increase of 1.2 mills annually (approximately $475,000)
The motion to approve the ballot language carried unanimously, and the issue will appear on the ballot in November.
“Our library, as nice as it is and everything, they do have some space challenges and I think the design is very forward-looking and extraordinary,” said commissioner Keith Baker. “I think it's a much needed and very visionary proposal that you've got there.”
The commissioners adjourned to executive session at 10:31 a.m. Their next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.