The Chaffee County Commissioners approved matching funds for a local project to improve the Chaffee County Fairgrounds’ livestock pavilion at their Aug. 15 meeting.
Quin Lewis, who brought the project forward, has been part of 4H since she was 8 years old. At the July 28 junior livestock sale, which Commissioner Greg Felt attended, Lewis donated her earnings from the sale of her third animal, a sheep, to the Fairgrounds Committee, amounting to around $3,000.
“Because since I've been in 4H for so long and I'm kind of nearing my final years, I really want to give back to the organization that has given me so much,” Lewis said. “I donated the proceeds from my reserve grand championship. My original intent was just to donate the proceeds, and that was going to be it. But a lot of businesses liked my idea and the cause and continued to donate, as well.”
At the end of the night, Lewis’ donation led to $8,086.90 being raised. The livestock scale, she said, is very old and outdated. While it is validated yearly, problems arose this year with unreliable weights, leading to some families being unable to sell their animals as they were below weight. The scale is also available to the whole county.
The inside of the scale house and front gate are in need of repair, as are the hoses and spouts in the watering pen and fences and gates around the pavilion. She also hopes to add and improve monitoring cameras.
“The watering pens…are where everyone washes their animals before competition,” she said. “As you can see, (the gates and locks) don’t line up and they do not lock. So in the morning, it’s kind of a rodeo for everyone to wash them down … and a lot of people and parents are trying to stand in front of the gates to keep them closed, but it's pretty hard to have a 300-pound pig pushing against you.
“As for the monitoring cameras, me and some other 4H-ers felt that it's time that some different security measures were put in place,” she said. “Especially this year, there was some question about people who were feeding the animals cotton candy and stuff that they shouldn't be eating, and also just being unkind to the animals. So we think it's time to have those security cameras there just to ensure the well-being of the animals and to make sure that they're safe.”
Lewis requested a match of her existing funds, and the commissioners moved to allocate $11,913.10, rounding out the funds to $20,000.
