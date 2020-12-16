Chaffee Common Ground requested commissioners make a 2021 Chaffee County budget amendment Tuesday. Commissioners unanimously agreed.
Rick Hum and Cindy Williams presented the proposal, showing that sales tax collections for Common Grounds funds have exceeded the board’s forecasts by 5.8 percent for 2020, more than 2019 collections by almost 10 %.
With that in mind, the board suggested adding full funding for the Methodist Mountain Front fuel break project at a cost of $180,090. That action would allow them to move $163,998 into the Coyote Valley Road fuel break, starting it in 2021, one year early.
Commissioners will consider the county’s 2021 budget during their meeting Dec. 15.
Dave Henson, president of the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board presented the board’s fall 2020 grant cycle funding recommendations.
Hensen said the board granted $99,685 in 2017, $99,800 in 2018, $111,000 in 2019 and has $269,979 available for 2020.
The advisory board recommended using $264,350, leaving $5,650 in the fund balance.
Their recommendations break down into five categories: workforce and family housing, youth organizations in the county, human services, public and mental health and enforcement of drug laws.
Henson said they had received no grant applications for the drug laws category.
For workforce and family housing, they recommended $50,000:
• Chaffee Housing Trust – $25,000.
• Chaffee County Department of Human Services family housing support program – $25,000.
For youth organizations, they recommended $139,750:
• Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County – $22,000.
• Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County capital campaign – $25,000.
• Family and Youth Initiatives youth substance use prevention – $25,000.
• Family and Youth Initiatives Chaffee County mentor program – $25,000.
• Full Circle Restorative Justice diversion program – $12,500.
• Guidestone youth center pathways in agriculture education – $7,500.
• Chaffee County Early Childhood Council – $19,750.
• Salida Sunrise Rotary - Dolly Parton Imagination Library – $3,000.
For human services, they recommended $32,600:
• Family and Youth Initiatives nurturing parenting program – $25,000.
• Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. – $4,600.
• Achieve, Inc. 2021 summer employment program – $3,000.
For public and mental health, they recommended $42,000:
• Chaffee County Public Health addiction peer recovery network – $25,000.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Chaffee County – $15,000.
• Chaffee County Public Health - diabetes prevention – $2,000.
In other business, commissioners considered appointments to the Chaffee County Housing Authority board.
They had seven applicants and three positions. They will be conducting interviews at a future meeting.
