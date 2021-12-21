The Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is a step closer to realizing the dream of a new space.
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously at their Tuesday meeting to make a one-time allocation of $500,000 toward the project.
The money came from the county’s Department of Human Services fund balance at the department’s suggestion.
Dave Henson, human services director, and Jan Schmidt, human services finance manager, pitched the suggestion at the commissioners’ work session.
Some of the reasons given for the department’s support of the Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club project is its connection to issues addressed by Human Services, including child care, “one of the major challenges for working families in our community, and positive programs for youth, encompassing STEM, character and leadership development, health and life sciences, arts, sports, recreation, fitness, mental health and career development.”
The total cost of the planned 22,000-square-foot building is estimated to be more than $4 million.
Henson expressed the hope that the donation would lead to other donations in the fundraising process to get the project off the ground.
Commissioner Keith Baker said Boys & Girls Clubs does a lot for the county and the community.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Executive Director Brian Beaulieu thanked the commissioners for their long-term support of Boys & Girls Clubs.
He said the donation would provide momentum for the project.
“We can now show and leverage your investment and motivate others to contribute,” he said.
He said the allocation showed Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County has local support partnerships with the county and Buena Vista.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, a “special topic” resolution was announced to “reluctantly” accept the retirement of County Attorney Jenny Davis after 20 years of service.
The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
Commissioners unanimously approved the 2022 budget as presented by county Finance Director Dan Short, as well as a resolution appropriating additional sums of money to defray expenses in excess of amounts budgeted.
In other business commissioners:
• Approved an engagement letter for Scott Wright, CPA, for the 2021 audit.
• Approved a request for the Morrison minor subdivision final plat to designate a 6.28-acre outlot as a buildable lot through the minor subdivision process.
• Voted to continue a request for the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Approved the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption to subdivide 19.88 acres into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres.
