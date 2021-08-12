Chaffee County’s board of county commissioners will return to public meetings at the Community Center at at 9 a.m., Aug. 17, at 715 E. Main Street in Buena Vista.
The board had paused its usual practice of alternating its regular meetings between Salida and Buena Vista in March 2020 due to pandemic concerns.
“We’re very grateful to the town of Buena Vista for allowing us use of the Community Center for the commissioners’ meetings,” said Chaffee County administrative director Robert Christiansen in an Aug. 4 press release.
“We believe having an active presence in the north end of the county is important for our constituents and we are looking forward to being back in Buena Vista again,” he said.
Meetings will be held at 9 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
According to Chaffee County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 Situational Awareness Report, also released late Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Delta variant has accounted for all of the new infections in the county since late June.
“Chaffee County is currently categorized as ‘High Level of Community Transmission’ through the CDC’s monitoring system,” the report says.
The CDC’s latest guidelines update recommends that vaccinated and unvaccinated alike wear a mask in public indoor settings where transmission rates are high.
Chaffee County’s public relations officer Beth Helmke said that the public and elected officials are requested to observe Chaffee County Public Health Order 2020-08 Amendment 24, adopted Monday, Aug. 9.
“In keeping with the new Order and the general approach emphasized across the community, the County is recommending and requesting that staff and electeds [sic.] follow the Order’s guidance and wear a mask when in our indoor public spaces and/or other areas when social distancing cannot be reliably maintained,” she said.
“Similarly, the County will be asking that members of the public wear a mask indoors when in County facilities. The hope is that people will adopt masking again as an initial layer of additional protection,” said Helmke.
Helmke said no specific community transmission rate would trigger a return to virtual-only meetings, and rather that the BOCC will continue to convene regularly as the Board of Health to consider such issues.
