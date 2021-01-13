COVID-19 vaccinations were given to 187,641 Coloradans included in phases 1A and 1B as of Monday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported. Of those, 35,798 have received the second dose.
There are currently 386 providers administering the inoculations across the state including Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Public Health.
Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom said her department has administered 488 as of last week and it looked like another 200 were administered Monday.
She said they plan for another 200 Tuesday.
So far Chaffee County has only administered first doses and plans to begin administering second doses on Jan. 25.
“One area that we definitely need help messaging on is our online scheduler.
“We know that many older adults do not have the skill set or the technology to register online,” Carlstrom said.
“Therefore, we really urge our community to reach out to the people they know who might struggle a bit with this so that we can get them registered.”
Those who don’t have the ability to register online, can call 719-539-4510 and leave a message.
Carlstrom urged community members to check in with older adults and others that might not have access to internet, computers and technology in case they need help registering.
Chaffee County Public Health stated they are aware that the new vaccine scheduler is full through Feb. 2.
“We will be adding more appointment dates early this week and as vaccine inventory is available. If you go online, and the scheduler is full, please be patient and check back frequently. From noon last Thursday through noon last Friday, we were able to schedule about 1,400 first and second doses,” a press release stated.
An appointment is necessary in order to receive a vaccine through the county.
“While we expect to get an increased and regular supply of vaccine, we must use our online scheduler to plan for the right amount of doses per clinic. It is also important to schedule a second dose through the scheduler using the date on the white CDC card received at the first appointment. The appointment does not replace the online scheduler. There are specific dates and slots available to second doses,” the press release stated.
Statewide there have been 3,187 outbreaks of COVID-19 since data collection began in March.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows a pandemic total of 362,825 cases of COVID-19 with 4,183 deaths directly attributable to the virus.
In Chaffee County, the pandemic case total now stands at 736.
More than twice as many new county cases of COVID-19 in the last week were reported in the south end of the county as the north end.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 46 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, of those 12 were reported as living in the north end of Chaffee County, 29 in the south end and four were unreported.
With 97 cases reported in the last 14 days, the two week positivity rate for the county is 5.46 percent.
Buena Vista Correctional Complex currently has 66 active cases in their current outbreak with a pandemic total of 502 cases.
