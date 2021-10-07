The Colorado School Safety Resource Center will host a free, virtual 2-day Safe Schools Summit on Oct. 21 and 22, 2021. The event is open to any Coloradan who works with school-age children.
“Our safety team (high school principal, transportation director and myself) are looking to see sessions that seem to fit our needs,” said superintendent Lisa Yates. “Our SRO has attended and may attend some as well. We are in the process of coordinating.”
The summit will consist of 24 presentations organized around three themes: School, mental health and emergency response. A series of four presentations per day will be conducted on each theme simultaneously.
Each day will begin with a plenary session. The first will feature Dr. David Schonfeld, the executive director of the School Crisis & Bereavement Center and a national expert on grief. Dr. Schonfeld will present on how to help children who are grieving.
The second day’s opening session will address perceptions and realities of youth substance use. This will be presented by Kent MacLennan, executive director of Rise Above Colorado, an organization which seeks to prevent substance abuse by Colorado’s youth.
More information about this summit, including a detailed schedule, is available at cssrc.colorado.gov/2021-co-safe-schools-summit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.