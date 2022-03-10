Sara Cassidy, Colorado Midland & Pacific community liaison for Tennessee Pass, gave Chaffee County Commissioners Keith Baker, Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella an update in their Monday work session on the potential for developing the Tennessee Pass rail line for future transit needs.
Cassidy told commissioners she didn’t have any new information on the line, which CM&P has leased from the owner, Union Pacific.
She said the lease is for a roughly 160-mile corridor from Sage, near Eagle, to Parkdale.
“Our big-picture thinking and purpose for pursuing this lease is really to explore 21st century applications for rail and other local services that might be needed in this established rail corridor,” Cassidy said.
She said CM&P, a subsidiary of Rio Grande & Pacific, is looking at passenger service and possibly local freight service that would begin or terminate within the corridor.
Asked about an early concern that there might be a connection to rail activities in the Uintah Basin in Utah and petroleum product transportation, Cassidy said there is no connection between the Tennessee Pass project and any other project.
She also reiterated previous statements that RG&P had requested to specifically exclude hazardous materials from any freight the line might carry with an agreement with the Surface Transportation Board.
Cassidy said the railroad company continues to seek to build trust and earn the trust of Chaffee County and other communities along the corridor.
In other business Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray gave commissioners an update.
She said the organization had adopted a strategic plan with four main goals:
• Continue engaging in advocacy.
• Organize development of the housing authority into an independent organization by 2023.
• Development of affordable housing.
• Local housing support programs.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, reported the county issued 238 building permits in February, 26 of which were for single-family dwellings.
So far this year the department has collected $236,000 in fees compared to $346,000 at this time last year.
Swallow said the higher amount last year was a result of the Fading West facility construction in Buena Vista and construction at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Principal planner Greg Laudenslager and county engineer Gary Greiner also presented department updates.
Greiner told commissioners a recent inspection of the work being done on the assessor’s office revealed incorrect installation and sizes of doors and windows, which must be replaced at the contractor’s cost.
He also updated the commissioners on the Granite Bridge project, for which he said there may be more grant money available.
Kim Marquis, public outreach coordinator for Envision Forest Health Council, updated commissioners on the community wildfire protection plan implementation, which included reports on mitigation efforts including thinning trees and clearing ground fuel in several areas in the county.
Marcus Selig of the National Forest Foundation said the local community of Chaffee County is further ahead than other communities in the West when it comes to fire mitigation work.
Jim Blasing of the Pueblo West Board presented an update on Hill Ranch for 2021 and projections for 2022.
Buena Vista Planning Manager Joseph Teipel gave an update on the Stackhaus annexation and its proposed 104 housing units including 22 single family homes, 18 townhomes and 64 apartments off CR 306.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Superintendent Mark Stacy presented a recommendation to accept a bid of $270,445 made by Harrison Western to do stabilization work on the Midland tunnels on CR 371 near Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.