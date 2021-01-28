Speculation over what kind of freight a proposed reactivation of the Tennessee Pass line by the Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway Company has sparked much discussion between different interest groups in Chaffee County and beyond.
The short line railway recently secured a lease agreement for the line from the owner Union Pacific.
Concerns range from fear of crude oil shipments from Utah to the effect the reintroduction of the train might have on ecosystems and property values.
Sara Cassidy, community liason for the Colorado Midland & Pacific, stated at a recent meeting of concerned stakeholders in Leadville the railway has no intention to operate oil trains across the Tennessee Pass Line.
That speculation is connected to a proposed rail line in Utah’s Uinta Basin which will be operated by Rio Grande Pacific Corp., parent company to Colorado Midland & Pacific.
Cassidy said Colorado Midland & Pacific is looking forward to commencing discussions with potential shippers along the line, but is also feeling out how communities along the line feel about public transit opportunities and any other ideas they may have for 21st century applications of such a line.
She said the company’s preference going forward is for next steps to be shaped by the communities around the line.
“We’re hearing feedback and want to continue discussions before making any definite plan,” Cassidy said.
If reactivated, the line would run through Browns Canyon National Monument, along the gold medal waters of the Arkansas River, which has prompted concern from local groups such as Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Friends of Browns Canyon and the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Cassidy said there was the possibility of having to do environmental impact studies since it has been many years since trains ran on the line.
“It depends on many factors,” she said. “Colorado Midland & Pacific will wait to see if the Surface Transportation Board requires any studies, and if so, what they are,” she said.
Cassidy said there is a plan to meet with Chaffee County Board of Commissioners and the Colorado Midland & Pacific is reaching out to all the communities along the corridor, although there is not a firm timeline at this time.
The Tennessee Pass Line lease runs from near Eagle to Parkdale.
Cassidy said the railroad has no plan to access track east of Parkdale, currently owned by Rock & Rail, LLC.
David Hagerman of Rock & Rail said he was not at liberty to discuss anything along those lines.
Royal Gorge Express, a subsidiary of Martin Marietta Materials, owns and operates the 12-mile stretch of track between Parkdale and Cañon City. There is no other route for a railroad to travel east of Parkdale.
Operations include Rock & Rail freight hauling and railcar storage and Royal Gorge Route Railroad, which runs excursion trains from Canõn City to Parkdale through the Royal Gorge.
Rock & Rail hauls freight over the line, mostly aggregates, minerals, quarried stone and other building materials, operating to Pueblo on the Union Pacific tracks.
Right now, Howell said, scheduling works out so that freight is hauled at night and the Royal Gorge excursion train runs during the day.
Rich Howell, general manager of the line said Rock & Rail bought out Burlington Northern & Santa Fe rights from Cañon City to Pueblo in 2006. BNSF took up their tracks, but Rock & Rail retains the right to run trains in that corridor using the Union Pacific track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.