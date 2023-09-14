The Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture has completed the closure of CO 9, north of Alma at mile 71.5. Crews were able to reopen CO 9 at 9:20 p.m. last night (Sept. 13) after replacing the old structure, originally built in 1938 and functionally obsolete, with an aluminum box culvert with aluminum headwalls and wingwalls. Crews have worked continuously over the last seven days to replace the structure and reopen CO 9 as quickly as possible. Work on the structure will continue as crews work on finishing activities.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists can expect minimal impacts as crews complete guardrail installation, permanent pavement marking and other finishing activities for approximately one month. This work will require lane and shoulder closures.
Check COtrip.org for weekly lane and shoulder closures. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
Thank you all for your patience and understanding over the last seven days, as our crews have been working to complete the replacement of the concrete box culvert. Closing CO 9 for seven days allowed the contractor to get in and out of the area versus having months of alternating lane closures. The closure saved 91 days of one-lane, alternating traffic, decreased project costs and decreased impacts to wetlands, wildlife habitats and migration patterns.
