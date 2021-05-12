As a result of the 2020 Census population count, Colorado will gain a new seat next year in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also gain a seat. Texas will gain two.
The United States grew by 7.4 percent. As of April 1, 2020 the U.S. population count is 331,449,281.
Colorado grew by 14.8 percent in the past 10 years; 5,773,714 people now live in Colorado.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said this new seat will affect Chaffee County in that it will put the county into “play for reassignment.”
This means representatives will be reassigned proportionally among the states according to the population distribution changes.
At this point, the Colorado district that will be representing the state’s new seat has yet to be determined.
“The forecasts are for the new district to be in the Front Range, and there are software programs and lobbyists spending time with all sorts of configurations. The present Third District supposedly needs more people, but if Pueblo is moved into the Fourth, that will take population away so the Third needs even more people,” Baker said.
Colorado’s Third Congressional District includes Pueblo, Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen and Glenwood Springs. The Fourth District encompasses most of the rural eastern plains, as well as some of the larger Front Range cities: Greeley, Longmont, Parker and Castle Rock. The Fifth is in the center and includes Colorado Springs and its suburbs.
“Our central location means we’re going to be discussed, and perhaps coveted in any number of scenarios,” he said.
In the weeks and months to come, Baker said the commissioners will discuss a coordinated letter to the reapportionment commission.
“My sense is the board believes Chaffee County should be in a district with counties with shared interests and concerns and greater cultural commonality. Those would be other central Colorado counties and could put us in the Third, as we were years ago,” he said.
Baker said he doesn’t consider this a partisan issue, but one that is about shared interests.
“Change the incumbents (office holders) of the Third and the Fifth, and I’d feel the same. In time, if the Front Range, Colorado Springs and Pueblo continue to grow and push outward toward us, it may make sense to include us in a Front Range district, but for the time being, the community consensus seems to be we belong in a more rural mountain district,” he said.
Baker said for almost 20 years, the county has been on the edge of the Front Range megaregion (megalopolis that has as a chain of adjacent metropolitan areas).
He said this leads to the idea that the county is essentially like a backyard or suburb.
“The type of traffic we’re seeing on weekends on our public lands is proof of this. A number of those people will want a weekend home or second home here; the net result is inevitable growth. The first population figure for the U.S. I recall knowing was 180 million. Now the figure is 331 million. 151 million people have to be somewhere, and some of them are going to come here,” he said.
That was true before the pandemic, he said, and will probably be more pronounced now.
He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major shift in lifestyle desires and living patterns.
Although the pandemic complicated the counting efforts locally and nationally, Baker said he believes Colorado’s count and Chaffee County’s count are correct.
“I heard a discussion on a recent podcast that said all the results nationwide are within 1 percent of the pre-census modeling and forecasts. Areas of concern remain the underserved and hard-to-count populations, but indications are even their numbers are within acceptable margins of error,” he said.
U.S. Census Bureau Public Affairs Specialist Mike Friedrich said, “States are expected to receive redistricting data by Aug. 16, and the full redistricting data with toolkits will be delivered by Sept. 30. The Census Bureau will notify the public prior to releasing the data.”
The bureau released estimates based on the 2010 Census that were created without incorporation or consideration of the 2020 Census results.
Users can make comparisons with the 2020 Census to evaluate the accuracy of the estimates. Results are available at census.gov/programs-surveys/popest/technical-documentation/research/evaluation-estimates.html or https://bit.ly/3vSx4xk
