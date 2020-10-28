A storm covered the state in snow Sunday night into Monday, giving firefighters in northern Colorado a little help while also giving the southern part of the state a nice white blanket.
Mark Wonkowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said the Salida area received 6 inches of snow, which is also what Monarch Mountain reported on its website.
Buena Vista reported 6.5 inches officially at Colorado Central Regional Airport and an official storm total of 7.4 inches. Other reports around BV ranged from 9-12 inches Monday.
BV meteorologist Mal Sillars also reported new record lows of 8 Oct. 25 and minus 11 Oct. 26 at the airport.
Also in south central Colorado, Maysville, reported 7 inches of snow; Leadville got 11 inches; Cañon City received between 8-16 inches; 14-20 inches fell in the Wet Mountains; Pueblo got between 8-12 inches; Rosita in Custer County got 17 inches; the southeastern plains got 2-6 inches; and Wolf Creek reported 18 inches.
Silverton Mountain’s snow totals in the San Juans, however, dwarfed the rest of the state. Silverton reported 40 inches of snow in 24 hours.
Wonkowski said the storm’s moisture also helped firefighters dealing with Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires where he said it was reported more than a foot of snow fell.
“It certainly gave a break in the high fire dangers,” he said. “They were able to put in some fire line and sure some things up so the moisture definitely helped.”
While it continued snowing throughout Monday, the storm was expected to start diminishing from the north down to the south, leading to sunny skies in the forecast as soon as today.
“(The storm) came pretty good and we had a pretty good forecast for it,” Wonkowski said. “It looks like it will be drying out and we’ll get back to normal temperatures by the end of the week.”
