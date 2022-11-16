Chaffee County voters tended to mirror state voting trends for the 2022 mid-term election with a Democratic sweep for most federal and state offices.
As of this week, in the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, received 54.88 percent of the vote overall.
In Chaffee County 55.84 percent of voters cast their ballot for Bennet while 41.24 percent voted for Republican contender Joe O’Dea.
Brittany Pettersen, the Democratic candidate for U.S. representative for District 7, defeated Republican Erik Aadland with 57.44 percent to Aadland’s 40.73 percent districtwide.
Chaffee County voters cast 6,291 votes, or 54.79 percent, for Pettersen compared to 4,933, or 42.96 percent, for Aadland.
Races for state offices ran along the same lines with votes for incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera at 57.58 percent statewide and 57.76 percent in Chaffee County.
The trend continued for the offices of secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and state board of education at large.
In district voting, Republican Mark Baisley defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage in his bid for state senator for District 4 in state voting.
Locally, Ravage received more votes in Chaffee County than his opponent.
In House District 13, state and local voters put Democrat Julie McCluskie in the Colorado House of Representatives over Republican David Buckley.
The only race that did not follow district lines was in House District 60, where Chaffee County voters in the southeastern part of the county gave 55.76 of the vote to Democrat Kathryn Green.
Districtwide, Republican Stephanie Luck won the seat with 67.30 of the vote, which includes Fremont, Custer, Teller and northwestern Pueblo counties.
Chaffee County results also mirrored state voting on state amendments and propositions.
Amendment D, which involved the creation of the 23rd Judicial District, and E, which extended property tax exemptions to the spouses of veterans who died in the line of duty, both passed.
Amendment F, involving changes to charitable gaming rules, failed.
Propositions FF, which increases state taxes to provide meals for public school students, and GG, providing a fiscal summary for ballot initiatives that change state income taxes, both passed.
Propositions 121, reducing the state income tax; 122, providing regulated access to natural medicines for those 21 and older; and 123, concerning statewide funding for affordable housing, all passed.
Failing both locally and statewide were propositions 124, 125 and 126, which concerned alcohol licensing and delivery.
