COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Friday.
As of Nov. 20, 1 in 49 Coloradans is infected and contagious, a jump from 1 in 110 earlier in the week.
CDPHE is asking the public to cancel gatherings with people who don’t live in the same household, including Thanksgiving gatherings, in order to curb the spread.
“Concern remains that we could exceed ICU capacity if people increase their contact with others during the next few weeks over the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond,” Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health said in a press release. “This is not the year to celebrate with extended family or friends – stick close to home and spend the holiday with those in your own household.”
While COVID-19 numbers in Chaffee County held steady Monday, 16 cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 573.
Colorado Department of Corrections reported 30 additional cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, bringing the pandemic total to 261. At this time, 33 inmates are listed as active cases.
CDPHE currently lists the correctional complex as an active outbreak site.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic topped 200,000 Monday as the total hit 202,289 cases with the addition of 3,519 new cases.
With the recent upsurge in the number of cases across the state, a major concern is hospital capacity as more cases potentially means more hospitalizations and the threat of exceeding hospital capacities.
Monday Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order authorizing CDPHE “to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer or cease the admission of patients to respond to the current disaster emergency due to COVID-19 in Colorado within the requirements of federal law.”
