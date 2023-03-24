Colorado Central Telecom launched its new branding on March 1, taking on the new name Aristata Communications.
Carlin Walsh, CEO of Aristata Communications, acquired the company in July 2022. Carlin is a longtime Chaffee County resident and a fifth-generation Coloradan.
“Aristata is the Latin, scientific name for the Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine, which grows throughout our service territory,” Walsh said. “The tree grows in harsh conditions. It’s super resilient and thrives in an area where there’s a lack of resources, so it’s really symbolic for the people that we serve in this community and for us as an organization.”
Aristata provides internet and communications services to nearly 5,000 customers throughout five counties in the Central and South-Central Rocky Mountains including Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Custer and Huerfano counties. The logo also incorporates the region’s historical roots, including an arrowhead as a nod to the Ute people.
“We have a 176-mile territory, and my focus is to get as many people connected to fiber and advanced wireless technology as we can,” Carlin said. “It’s not realistic to get fiber to every location, but it is realistic for us to get fiber farther than we ever thought it would go and it is realistic to get high-speed wireless internet access to our very most remote customers.”
Carlin is looking forward to working with the team at Aristata and exploring funding opportunities to bring wireless to more remote customers in their service area.
“Right now are facing the largest amount of funding that has ever come our way for telecom. It’s more money than we used to electrify rural America, adjusted for time, by a lot, around three times,” he said. “The team we have is really stand-out. … I’m really proud to be working with them.”
