An overnight full closure of Colo. 91 will take place Oct. 29 near Copper Mountain. The closure will allow crews to install a new pedestrian bridge over the intersection of Colo. 91 and Copper Road, which is located just south of Interstate 70. Nighttime travelers seeking access to I-70 from Leadville will be detoured via U.S. 24 through Minturn.
“The bridge will be installed overnight to minimize the impact to travelers on Colo. 91,” explained Jason Lederer, senior resource specialist for Summit County Open Space and Trails. “This is the first, and likely, only time we will be impacting motorists to build this trail. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work on this exciting improvement to our trail system.”
The new bridge is a part of the larger Fremont Pass Recreational Pathway Project. This project is a collaboration between Summit and Lake Counties, the U.S. Forest Service and the Climax Molybdenum Company. The new pathway will connect Summit and Lake Counties' pathway systems and will pass through National Forest and Climax-owned properties over Fremont Pass and along Colo. 91 Top of the Rockies National Scenic Byway.
The project is being funded through the Federal Lands Access Program grant, Summit County, the State of Colorado and a local nonprofit organization of bicyclists. This three-mile section of trail runs along Tenmile Creek and is expected to open in early summer 2021.
The closure will take place from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The detour will redirect traffic from Leadville through Minturn using U.S. 24 and I-70, which adds 36 miles and approximately 30-40 minutes to travel time.
For additional information about the project call 970-456-4456 or visit SH91Bridge@PublicInfoTeam.com.
