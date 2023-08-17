DENVER – Colorado state officials want a judge to toss the lawsuit of a Christian school in Buena Vista that alleges they are discriminating against the school due to its religious beliefs.
The officials made their request to have the case brought by Darren Patterson Christian Academy dismissed on Aug. 7. The motion has eight pages of reasons for the judge overseeing the case to consider.
The case is in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado. The lawsuit claims the state is violating the school's religious rights that it believes are protected by the Constitution.
The academy has served families for over 40 years and has about 140 students, including preschool, from Buena Vista and Salida vicinities, according to Alliance Defending Freedom, a law group based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“The Constitution is clear: The government may not deny participation in a public program simply due to a school’s internal religious exercise,” ADF senior counsel Jeremiah Galus has said. “The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed this principle in 2017, 2020 and 2022."
The academy filed the lawsuit in June against the director of the state Department of Early Childhood and the director of the state's universal preschool program.
Colorado's universal preschool program guarantees every 4-year-old in the state at least 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool services starting this school year.
In their motion to dismiss, the state officials assert the school's "participation as a faith-based preschool has been welcomed and encouraged, has 18 students matched to it for the fall and has already received its first tuition payments from the Department.
"Yet Plaintiff argues that it cannot participate in the Program and adhere to its religious mission despite the fact that it is participating and children in the Program are set to begin preschool in just a few weeks," the officials assert.
They argue that the academy lacks "standing" and that the case is not "ripe" for a judge to decide. "Standing" is the right to file a lawsuit under the circumstances in dispute.
The lawsuit alleges the department "is requiring religious preschools like Darren Patterson Christian Academy to forgo their religious character, beliefs, and exercise to participate" in the program.
The lawsuit goes on to state the department has two provisions that prohibit discrimination against any person based on religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
"These provisions would force it to hire employees who do not share its faith and to alter internal rules and policies that are based on the school’s religious beliefs about sexuality and gender, including those that relate to restroom usage, pronouns, dress codes, and student housing during school expeditions and field trips," DPCA asserts.
The lawsuit states the academy "raised the issue with the department—as did other faith-based groups—and requested a religious exemption that would allow it to participate without surrendering its religious beliefs and exercise."
DPCA says the department denied the exemption and said all religious schools must comply.
The judge has given no indication when he will rule on the issues.
UPDATE:
On August 16, the judge overseeing the case stated in writing that he will hear oral arguments on Oct. 5 on DCPA's request for a preliminary injunction against the state officials, as well as hear arguments on the officials' request to dismiss the lawsuit. Both sides are to submit written arguments to him in September.
Additionally, two Catholic preschools filed a lawsuit against Colorado on Aug. 16 for excluding religious preschools from participating in the state’s Universal Preschool Program in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy. Parish preschools St. Mary’s and St. Bernadette’s state they were "eager to serve families who wanted to use Colorado’s preschool funding benefit at a Catholic preschool," a release stated. St. Mary’s and St. Bernadette’s are asking a federal court to ensure that religious preschools can participate in the funding program.
“Our preschool exists to help kids harness the skills they need to flourish and grow into individuals prepared to serve others in hope, joy, and love,” said Tracy Seul, Director of Development and Preschool at St. Mary Catholic School. “We are called to offer this ministry to every parent who wants to provide their child with an authentic Catholic education.”
