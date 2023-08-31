The Colorado Department of Transportation, in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture, continues work on a bridge structure located on CO 9, north of Alma at the base of Hoosier Pass at mile 71.5. The structure, originally built in 1938, is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.
For the safety of the traveling public, this structure requires full replacement. The structure will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert with aluminum headwalls and wing walls.
Traffic Impacts
- To minimize construction time, there will be a 7-day closure of CO 9, north of Alma, between County Road 6 and County Road 4. The closure will begin at 6 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, and last until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
- Detour route: Motorists must use U.S. 24, CO 71 and I-70.
- Crews mobilized in the area in mid-August. Watch for possible alternating single-lane traffic and shoulder closures.
Closing CO 9 for seven days allows the contractor to get in and out of the area versus having months of alternating lane closures. The closure will save 91 days of one-lane, alternating traffic, decreasing project costs and impacts to wetlands, wildlife habitats and migration patterns.
Before the closure, CDOT conducted outreach to various local agencies and organizations to receive approval for the CO 9 closure. The project team has and will continue coordinating with communities leading up to and during the closure.
About the Project
Colorado is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be assured that they are driving on more stable and up-to-date structures with life spans of 100 years.
Colorado Highway (CO) 9, U.S. Highway 24 and U.S. Highway 350 are all having structures replaced. Construction completion of the Bridge Bundle $43 million project is slated for late 2024.
