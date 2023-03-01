BVPO Line

Patrons wait nine deep in line just before noon, Friday, Oct. 15, at the Buena Vista Post Office.

 Douglas P. Marsh

Seven rural western Colorado communities are exploring possible legal action against the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to fix long-standing problems that have crippled mail and package delivery to their residents and businesses, the city of Crested Butte announced in a press release issue late Tuesday afternoon.

With the backing of six other municipalities – Avon, Buena Vista, Parachute, Silverthorne, Snowmass Village and Steamboat Springs – the town of Crested Butte has retained the services of Kaplan Kirsh Rockwell LLP (KKR), a Denver-based law firm to explore possible legal claims against the Postal Service. They aim to force both near-term action and long-term policy changes to fix what may be the most broken region in the nation when it comes to mail and package delivery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.