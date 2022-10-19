The office of Chaffee County clerk and recorder has two candidates running.
Incumbent Lori Mitchell is running as a Democrat, and write-in candidate Elaine Allemang is running as a Republican.
Allemang currently is director of the Salida Community Center.
Mitchell is a past president of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
Both candidates were asked the same questions by The Mountain Mail.
Lori Mitchell
Why do you want to be elected/ re-elected county clerk and recorder?
I want to keep standing up for American democracy and support the citizens in all their interactions with local government.
I enjoy the diversity of all of the jobs in our office.
What are the most important aspects of the job?
Running free and fair elections and solving problems for our citizens. For example, telling them how to proceed with a transfer of property if a family member has died or with vehicle registration. We now have documents all digitized so they are searchable online. It’s important to give folks the services they need.
How do you intend to address election integrity?
I intend to keep building on processes we have in place and keep being transparent.
We have a new adjunct website where the public can check election results for the past 10 years.
We hope to continue adding to that until we have every election since the start of the county available.
We will also post every ballot question so that the public can compare.
The plans for the recording department are more robust.
Citizens can also register documents recorded in their name to prevent fraud.
What experience do you bring to the job?
I started working in the clerk’s office in 2011 under former Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Janet Reno and have been the county clerk and recorder for 8 years. I’m running for my third term.
What do you hope to accomplish as county clerk and recorder?
We’ve done a lot of cool things and we plan to do more; for example, Chaffee County recently participated in an election signature verification pilot audit, and we’d like to build on that.
For the future if I see a need from the citizens to interact with local government better, I want to provide those new services.
Elaine Allemang
Why do you want to be elected county clerk and recorder?
The Chaffee County Clerk’s Office should be the least political position in our county government.
I have heard some dissatisfaction with past actions of the clerk’s office, and it does concern me.
By running for clerk, I am giving the citizens of Chaffee County a choice: Are they happy with the status quo, or do they want a change?
I am also forcing a discussion which would not be happening if the current clerk was running unopposed. This dialogue is vital for a healthy democracy.
What are the most important aspects of the job?
The clerk serves two main roles: to follow statute while personally serving the needs of the public.
Transparency will be key. Once people are convinced that the office is operating openly, the number and intensity of complaints will dwindle.
The clerk’s office should not be the center of controversy.
It bothers me to see the clerk’s staff distanced from the public by bulletproof glass. How did we get here?
How do you intend to address election integrity?
I will address election integrity by not allowing unanswered questions to fester.
Entire segments of the population should not feel the system has shut them out.
Simply serve the people’s needs in a straightforward way.
What experience do you bring to the job?
Earlier in my career, I managed large groups of people in chaotic environments.
Precise organization and record-keeping were vital for success.
In my current role as director and hands-on manager of the Salida Community Center, I recruit and manage unpaid volunteers to provide a variety of services for the public.
Maintaining group morale is crucial. Dissatisfaction with me, the operation or each other can lead people to quit at any time.
I recruit and manage many dozens of volunteers who span the political and socioeconomic spectrum yet unite in the common purpose of making our community a better, more caring place.
My current position requires an enormous variety of skills. Situations change constantly. I thrive on challenges and am looking forward to bringing a lifetime of skills to bear on new problems.
What do you hope to accomplish as county clerk and recorder?
Making sure that the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office provides services strictly according to the law and that personal politics have absolutely no place for those entrusted with the solemn duty of counting the votes or otherwise serving the people.
I thrive on challenges and will embrace the needs of the clerk’s office using the same drive I use to succeed in everything else I do.
