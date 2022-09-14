CKS Main Street owners Megan Kingman and Brad Kingman sign a giant check

CKS Main Street owners Megan Kingman, left, watches Brad Kingman sign a giant check held by former CKS owner and current town recreation special projects director Earl Richmond Friday.

 Michael A. Rodriguez

CKS donated $70,000 to the town of Buena Vista for the restoration and upkeep of the Buena Vista River Park.

Recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond of the Buena Vista Recreation Information Center accepted the check in front CKS’s East Main Street store Friday evening to the applause of several bystanders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.