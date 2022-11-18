The third-party HR investigation into Leadville Police Chief Hal Edwards is complete, but the city is not explaining the report’s conclusions or releasing it to the public.
A letter signed by staff in the Leadville Police Department highlighting concerns about Edwards sparked the investigation early last month, prompting an HR professional to interview police department staff and the chief for feedback. The investigation concluded on Oct. 24, and the city received a report on Oct. 31.
The Herald submitted a CORA request for both the letter and report which the city denied, citing personnel and employee matters.
City administrator Laurie Simonson said the report will not be released to the public because there isn’t a precedent for releasing HR investigation results. “We’re allowed to withhold it, so we will.”
Edwards reached out to the Herald to say the report was complete and that he had been exonerated of the allegations, but said he has been instructed not to discuss the report when asked for further comment.
Simonson would not confirm or deny whether Edwards was exonerated of accusations in the letter or elaborate on the allegations themselves.
The city instructed staff to keep the investigation confidential to respect the employees involved, said Simonson, adding that she does not know who originally tipped off the Herald. She said it’s been frustrating to watch this process play out in the press and on social media since staff did not keep it confidential.
Simonson said there aren’t any specific actions the city is taking in response to the report that she’s willing to discuss at this time. “Just because the report is completed doesn’t mean duties as managers are completed,” said Simonson, emphasizing that this is an ongoing process and not yet resolved. “The mayor and I are working to determine what action is needed.”
Simonson said she is meeting with Leadville Police Department officers this week to talk with them about their concerns, and the mayor has met with everyone individually. She did not elaborate on whether these discussions were in response to the report and described them as more general conversations.
“Regardless of what the report said, there’s work to be done in the police department,” said Simonson.
