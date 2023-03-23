CHSAA logo

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced in a press release that the United States has resolved a discrimination complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act against the Colorado High School Activities Association related to a student athlete with diabetes who was disqualified from participating in an event at a state championship swim meet. 

The Department of Justice received a complaint from the family of a high school swimmer, who has Type 1 diabetes, after the student was disqualified from swimming in an event at the 2021 state meet for having adhesive tape covering a continuous glucose monitor that he wears to monitor his blood sugar. 

Colorado High School Activities Association agrees to improve access for student athletes with disabilities

