The Chaffee County Road & Bridge Department will be chip sealing on multiple county roads for road surface maintenance over the coming days.
The chip seal paving operations are scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, and may possibly extend into Friday, July 14.
The chip seal application will help protect and extend the life of the underlying pavement and reduce overall road surface cracking and damage.
The scheduled chip seal work this week will cover County Roads 141, 141a, 141b, 141c, 141d, 197, 197a, 197b, 198, 301 and 383.
Travelers are advised that they may experience travel delays of 15 minutes or longer while work is being performed on these roads, including vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Motorists should use reduced speeds and are asked to be respectful of Road & Bridge activities and personnel when in the work zone.
For questions or concerns, please contact the County Road & Bridge Department at 719-539-4591.
