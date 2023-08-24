As part of its responsibility to ensure public health and safety, the Town of Buena Vista Public Works Department is notifying the public that there will be a rolling single-lane closure along Gregg Drive and Rodeo Road. This travel impact will be in place to complete chip seal operations.
The Town of Buena Vista Streets Department, the department responsible for overseeing the work, reports that this work is planned to start on Monday, August 28 through Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Local traffic will be impacted, and a rolling single lane closure will be in place until the work is completed.
Every effort will be made to minimize the congestion and confusion created by this project. A traffic control plan will be implemented using flaggers and a rolling single lane closure. The focus of this project is to maintain the paved surfaces of Gregg Drive and Rodeo Road.
If you have any questions, please contact the Town of Buena Vista Public Works at 719-395-6898.
