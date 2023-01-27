CC Sheriff logo

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze wrote Thursday that criminal charges have been filed against two staff members at Chaffee County Child Care Initiative’s The Schoolhouse.

Spezze identified Roberta Rodriguez, 45, of Buena Vista and Amy Lovato, 40, of Salida and said they would be charged with failure to report child abuse or neglect and knowingly placing a child in a situation that poses a threat of injury.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.