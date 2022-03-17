The Chaffee Shuttle began a series of popup events in Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs last week asking people for their opinions and input on how to set up a transit system that can better serve the communities.
The main purpose of this study is to help the impoverished communities and people living in them access services and jobs unavailable to them in their own towns, Hank Martin, executive director of the Chaffee Shuttle, said from the foyer of City Market March 10.
In a recent study, it found numerous one- or no-vehicle families. Martin said this means most families either have only one vehicle that is shared among the family or the family does not own a vehicle and transits from home to work by foot.
In both cases a common factor is stress and limitation on the mobility and access to available services.
A second reason was the cost of gas, Martin said. With fuel prices being high and continuing to grow it makes more sense to spend $10 going from Buena Vista to Salida then to pay $30 for a half tank of gas.
Martin also said this would help cut down on the carbon footprint since there would be less vehicles in use because people would be riding the shuttle between areas.
With Buena Vista being the third stop, Martin found strong interest in a regular shuttle schedule between Buena Vista and Salida.
While there is already a shuttle route between both destinations Martin hopes to expand shuttle services and to include morning hours to cater to people with jobs in the other area.
With the interest to improve the shuttle from Buena Vista to Salida, Martin also expressed an interest in opening shuttle services in other areas.
Two of the more favorable routes he found would be from Alamosa to Antonio and Alamosa to Creed.
While all this is still in planning, Martin wants to hear the public’s opinion first before taking steps in any direction. This study was funded by the Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
