The Chaffee Shuttle, a free year-round transit service designed to increase mobility options for residents, businesses and visitors, today named Mike Bischoff the organization’s new Executive Director.
Bischoff recently served as the Deputy Director of the Chaffee Housing Authority, an independent public organization focused on increasing access to affordable housing across the county. Prior to his role at CHA, Mike spent over 25 years working in the funeral service industry in various leadership roles.
He graduated with a B.A. in Business from Xavier University and an M.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Thomas More University.
Bischoff is joining The Chaffee Shuttle during a time of expansion for the transit organization as it prepares for a rebrand in the Fall and expanded services between Buena Vista and Salida, Salida and Howard and new routes in the San Luis Valley. His experience at the CHA aligns with The Chaffee Shuttle’s mission of providing affordable, accessible transportation to residents and visitors throughout the Arkansas and San Luis Valleys.
“Much like housing, transportation is a social determinant of health. It is imperative that we increase mobility to those who live, work, and play in the mountain valleys,” states Bischoff. “I’m grateful for my experience at CHA as it’s prepared me for the role transportation plays in our community’s overall health and wellbeing. In addition, I’m looking forward to advancing The Chaffee Shuttle’s impact on serving our region’s environmental, housing and workforce needs.”
The Chaffee Shuttle is a nonprofit shared ride and public transit service that is free for everyone all year long with both fixed routes and door-to-door services. It provides transportation for medical appointments, work, shopping, and social activities throughout Chaffee County. The Chaffee Shuttle also links to transportation services going to Alamosa, Pueblo, Crested Butte and Denver with the Bustang Outrider.
“The Chaffee Shuttle is excited to welcome Mike to the organization as we work to increase transit services in South-Central Colorado,” stated Kate Garwood, Chair, The Chaffee Shuttle Board of Directors. “Not only does he understand the importance of affordable and accessible transit options to advance mobility in rural communities, but he comprehends the critical role transit plays in improving air quality, individual cost savings and reduction in traffic. We are confident Mike will advance our organizational goals, help increase transit services in our communities and raise awareness of the benefits of transit for residents, business and visitors alike.”
