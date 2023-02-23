The Chaffee County Republican Central Committee unanimously re-elected its top three officers at its organizational meeting Feb. 11.
Kathy Rogers of Salida was re-elected chairperson, Todd Tipton of Buena Vista was re-elected vice chairperson, and Jennifer Barker of Nathrop was re-elected secretary.
Mike Phelps of Nathrop is the current treasurer, having held the position since 2021.
Each officer, a volunteer position, will serve a 2-year term.
The elected officers will represent the county at the State Central Committee organizational meeting March 11 in Loveland.
“We are looking forward to supporting qualified conservative candidates who will support Chaffee County by bringing unity to our community this next election cycle,” Rogers said in a press release. “Everyone knows change is needed, and one of the things we will be diligently focused on is the support for candidates who have values that reflect all of Chaffee County, not just a particular segment of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.