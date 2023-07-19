The Chaffee Recreation Council releases its annual report to the community today.
The report outlines progress toward implementing the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan, approved in June 2021 by the County Planning Commission and incorporated into the County Comprehensive Plan.
The plan’s goals are to protect natural resources, maintain exceptional outdoor experiences, and sustain the economic benefits of tourism as population and visitation grow.
Broad initiatives outlined in the plan are designed to manage the impacts of growth in outdoor use through new programs, infrastructure and maintenance on public lands and in the towns.
The Chaffee Recreation Council, comprised of 21 leaders from town and county government, federal and state land management agencies, and the tourism and agriculture sectors, is tasked with implementing the plan.
“Working together under the county plan is helping to address concerns about the impacts of over-use on all lands, from Wilderness Areas to trails systems to dispersed camping to town parks,” said Chuck Cichowitz, an active backcountry guide for 40 years and member of the Chaffee Recreation Council. “The level of collaboration among outdoor-related groups and entities is improving as we focus on achieving strategies that help manage fast-paced growth.”
The Council’s strategies involve new infrastructure such as restrooms, trash disposal and designated campsites; improving the trails system; adding more education, enforcement and volunteer stewardship; ensuring equitable access to the outdoors; and protecting natural resources, especially by supporting wildlife habitat and agricultural operations.
The 2023 annual report created by Envision Chaffee County for the Chaffee Recreation Council outlines these major achievements:
- Adding 16 new recreation management staff
- Providing 25 temporary restrooms
- Adding 2 dozen wildfire danger signs
- Removing 25,000 pounds of trash and ash from campsites
- Improving 7 trails
- Building 2 new trails
- Funding 7 wildlife habitat projects
- Raising $7.4 million
The Chaffee Recreation Council’s approach to planning and management has become a model for communities facing similar challenges across the state, especially through the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative, which is supported by Great Outdoors Colorado. Partners are working with Lake and Gunnison counties to expand wildlife habitat modeling across county borders, and they are involved in a statewide initiative to sustainably manage the popularity of hiking Colorado’s Fourteeners.
The report concludes that, while progress is happening, continued growth in visitation presents challenges, especially in the areas of waste management, dispersed camping implementation and the need for more funding. The full report is available online at envisionchaffeecounty.org, under Recreation in Balance.
Direct report link: https://envisionchaffeecounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FIN_2023Chaffee-RecAnnual-Report_JULY2023.pdf
