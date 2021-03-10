Cindy Williams, Envision Chaffee County, and other representatives gave a report concerning the Chaffee County Recreation Plan during the commissioner’s work session Monday.
The report focused on three areas they are currently working on: protecting and enhancing wildlife habitat, transforming camping and developing appropriate infrastructure.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Jaymin Grigg presented maps showing areas of habitation for local wildlife species and human impact maps on wildlife in the county.
Grigg said these maps would be useful for future discussions on where new recreation development might have the least impact.
Commissioner Greg Felt asked about the seasonal voluntary closures of certain areas to minimize impact on wildlife through the use of signage, saying he felt like a lot of people have respected those closure areas.
Grigg agreed, saying that the signage has helped, and that maybe more community education on the situation would be helpful.
Ben Lara, U.S. Forest Service, Salida Ranger District, spoke on transforming camping, saying the forest service was currently looking for two to four summer seasonal workers to address fire prevention at local campsites, meet with local ranchers to discuss fire mitigation, serve as contacts for established camping sites and perform some maintenance work.
Lara said they had most of their funding from outside sources, but would be applying for a Chaffee Common Ground grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.