The Chaffee Recreation Council is hosting a resident and visitor survey to identify perceptions about outdoor recreation in Chaffee County.
Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023RecreationSurvey to take the 10-minute, online survey.
Responses will help inform the Chaffee Recreation Council, which is tasked with implementing the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan. The plan’s goals are to maintain healthy public lands, quality experiences and the economic benefits of tourism as the county grows.
Visit https://envisionchaffeecounty.org/recreation-in-balance/ for more information about the council and plan.
